Monte-Carlo Television Festival Unveils New Business Content Sessions

Jamie Stalcup 7 hours ago


The 62nd edition of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, taking place from June 16 to 20, has revealed that its extended business content program will feature a panel with the executives behind Harlan Coben’s Shelter and a chat with Howard Gordon.

Amazon Studio’s Rola Bauer and Ed Ornelas, executive producer and director of Harlan Coben’s Shelter will unite for a panel on June 17 to reveal how the collaboration with Coben began and why the novel Shelter was adapted as a Prime Video original series. They will share their personal take on on the premise and main characters of the series, the challenges and opportunities when adapting the novels, casting, target audience and more.

On June 19, a fireside chat with Howard Gordon (The X-Files, 24, Homeland, Accused), the recipient of the festival’s Honorary Golden Nymph Award will take place. The acclaimed writer, producer and author will share insights into his career and many years in the entertainment industry.

“We are delighted that these well-known and highly experienced Hollywood executives are joining our extended Business Content program,” said Laurent Puons, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival. “Rola and Ed have a wealth of knowledge in the creation of high-end series for global audiences, and Howard is one of the most influential Hollywood producers in television. We’re sure their unique perspectives on today’s content business will intrigue and captivate festival attendees.”











