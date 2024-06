ADVERTISEMENT

The 63rd Monte-Carlo Television Festival, taking place from June 14 to 18, has confirmed the jury members for its Golden Nymph Awards.

U.S. actor and producer David Boreanaz (Bones, Buffy the Vampire Slayer) will preside as president of the fiction jury. He will be joined by jury members Piv Bernth, CEO, executive and creative producer of Apple Tree Productions in Denmark; Teresa Fernandez Valdes, producer and CEO of Te Espero en Marte in Spain; Claire Mundell, producer, creative director and founder of Synchronicity Films in the U.K.; Danish actor Ulrich Thomsen; and Noor Sadar, producer and CEO of White Lion Films, a production company subsidiary of Mediawan France.

U.K.-based journalist, executive producer and former controller of news and current affairs at ITV Steve Anderson is president of the news and documentaries jury. Members of this jury include Chiara Avesani, director and journalist for Rai 3 in Italy; Martina Šantavá, creative producer for Česká televize in the Czech Republic; André Carvalho Ramos, journalist and presenter for CNN Portugal; and Yann-Anthony Noghès, producer for Check Productions in Monaco.

Both juries will be presented on stage to HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, and an invited audience at the festival’s opening ceremony on June 14. They will begin screening the official selection of 18 programs from 11 countries, and their decision on the ultimate winners will take place in real time in Monaco. Laureates will be presented with their Golden Nymphs on June 18 in the Salle Des Princes.

Cécile Menoni, festival director, also revealed the wide-ranging business content program for this year’s festival, which will feature media executives from around the world as they debate issues facing the global entertainment industry in Monaco.

Confirmed contributors include, among others, Dan Cohen, chief content licensing officer for Paramount and president of Republic Pictures; Lori McCreary, CEO and executive producer at Revelations Entertainment; Leslie Greif, CEO and executive producer at Big Dreams Entertainment; and Remi Tereszkiewicz, CEO of Betaseries.

Menoni commented, “We are delighted to have so many respected contributors join us this year. By attracting the highest standard of creative talent to participate in our juries and panels, our festival continues to be at the forefront of the global entertainment business.”