Content Americas Sets First 100 Buyers for 2024 Event
Kristin Brzoznowski
8 hours ago
Top Stories
Content Americas
2023-06-09
Content Americas has confirmed the first 100 buyers registered for the 2024 event, taking place at the Miami Downtown Hilton from January 23 to 25.
Content Americas has invited 500 buyers from the LatAm and international market free of charge and anticipates a significant increase in executives attending the market and conference.
