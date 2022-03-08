New Muppets Comedy Set for Disney+

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney+ has revealed The Muppets Mayhem, a new comedy series centered on the Electric Mayhem Band.

Produced by ABC Signature and The Muppets Studio, the show sees the Electric Mayhem Band record its first-ever album. Lilly Singh (A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Dollface) stars in the lead human role as the junior A&R executive tasked with managing and wrangling the band.

The Disney Branded Television series was developed by Adam F. Goldberg (The Goldbergs), Bill Barretta (The Muppets, Muppets Haunted Mansion) and Jeff Yorkes, based on characters created by Jim Henson. It is written by Goldberg, Barretta and Yorkes, and Goldberg, Barretta, Michael Bostick and Kris Ever are executive producers. The Muppet Studio’s David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter also executive produce.

“The Muppets are renowned for quality, creativity and unrivaled, fun storytelling for the whole family,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. “We are thrilled to have Adam, Bill and Jeff at the helm to bring all of these iconic and great new characters to life in fresh and dynamic ways.”

“Adam F. Goldberg is our resident Muppet enthusiast at Signature and getting to play in the sandbox with Bill, a longtime Muppet performer, as well as these beloved characters was a dream come true for him, Bill and Jeff,” commented Jonnie Davis, president of ABC Signature. “Their take is fresh, fun, musical and, of course, hilarious. We couldn’t be happier to be the studio that is helping them get the band back together.”

Lightbody, senior VP of Disney Live Entertainment and The Muppets Studio, added, “We are so excited to bring the story of the Electric Mayhem Band to the front and center of this new series. They’ve been entertaining audiences since The Muppet Show, which debuted 45 years ago, so it’s wonderful that these characters are finally getting to play lead rather than supporting roles.”