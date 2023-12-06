New President of ABC Signature

ADVERTISEMENT

Tracy Underwood has been named president of ABC Signature, where she has been serving as executive VP of creative affairs.

In her new role, Underwood will oversee all creative affairs, including the studio’s development of drama, comedy and limited series, as well as the current series slate.

She reports to Eric Schrier, president of Disney Television Studios and global original TV strategy for Disney Entertainment.

Sydnee Rimes, senior VP of series, will continue to lead the current series team, now reporting to Underwood. Susan Lewis, senior VP of drama development, and Danny Feldheim, senior VP of comedy development, will continue to report to Underwood.

Schrier commented: “As a proven leader at ABC Signature, Tracy has been an instrumental force behind the studio’s development of award-winning and culture-piercing series for over a decade. In this new role leading the studio, Tracy will build on her excellent relationships with our creative and platform partners to grow the studio’s legacy of producing undeniable television.”

Underwood said: “I’d like to thank Dana Walden for her extraordinary leadership and Eric Schrier for entrusting me with the opportunity to step into this role. The prospect of leading the studio that I’ve called home for over ten years is a professional dream come true. Along with the exceptional teams, we will continue to create spectacular, impactful and relevant television during one of the most transformative chapters in our industry.”