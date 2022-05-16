Onyx Collective Orders Comedy Series with Kerry Washington

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney’s Onyx Collective has picked up Unprisoned as its first scripted comedy, starring and executive produced by Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere, Scandal).

From creator Tracy McMillan (Mad Men, Runaways), the half-hour comedy follows a marriage and family therapist whose life is turned right-side-up when her father is released from prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.

The eight-episode series is produced by ABC Signature and will be streamed exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories.

Washington executive produces along with Pilar Savone through their Simpson Street production company. Showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser (Living Single, Dear White People, Run the World), McMillan, Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods), Jen Braeden (Love, Victor) and Anonymous Content’s Joy Gorman Wettels (13 Reasons Why) also executive produce.

“From the moment we read the script for Unprisoned, we wanted this fresh, funny series for Onyx,” said Tara Duncan, president of Onyx Collective and Freeform. “Tracy tells the story of an endearing but complicated father-daughter relationship with the heart and humor of someone who has lived this all-too-common experience. We’re thrilled to continue our creative collaboration with Kerry Washington and the teams at Simpson Street and ABC Signature.”

Washington said, “From the moment Tracy McMillan brought this project to Simpson Street, we knew that it had the potential to be provocative, groundbreaking and life-affirming. I love this show. I love these characters and the stories that they inspire. And I’m extremely excited to be working, once again, with both Onyx Collective and ABC Signature and honored to be collaborating with this talented group of creative partners.”

McMillan added, “This isn’t just my story—it’s the story of millions of people dealing with the effects of mass incarceration on their families, hearts, minds and bodies. And as writers, we wanted to come to these flawed but super lovable characters from the place of empathy, humor and soul that they deserve.”