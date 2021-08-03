Prentice Penny Enters Agreement with Onyx Collective

ADVERTISEMENT

Prentice Penny’s production company A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment has signed a multiyear overall deal with Disney General Entertainment’s Onyx Collective.

Under the terms of the agreement, Penny will produce, write and direct new projects through his production company across all Disney platforms, including Hulu, which serves as the primary home for Onyx Collective titles. Penny and A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment will have the ability to develop projects that Penny would produce, write and/or direct himself, as well as develop and supervise projects from other writers.

Chris Pollack, A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment’s president and partner, will continue in his role, leading the company alongside Penny under the new deal. The company’s development team, led by Alex Soler, will also make the move, continuing in their respective roles.

Tara Duncan, president of Freeform and Onyx Collective, said: “When we mapped out our strategy and ideal partners for Onyx Collective, Prentice Penny was at the top of the vision board. Prentice has a depth of experience telling wildly entertaining, culturally specific stories. His prolific ambitions, both as a writer and director, and his unique ability to identify trends make him the perfect creator to help build our brand. I’m honored he chose Onyx Collective to be his creative home.”

Penny added: “I could not be more excited to partner with Onyx Collective for the next phase of my career. The second I sat down with Dana and Tara, I knew I wanted to work with them and make this my new home. To be at the ground floor of what Tara and the entire Onyx Collective team wants to be is an honor. The types of projects that Onyx, Chris (Pollack) and my fantastic team want to make line up perfectly. We are also ecstatic that we can continue to foster and develop more one-of-a-kind artists under this deal. As a writer/director/producer, you always want to have as many tools at your disposal to create your art, and all of the various platforms under the Disney brand just made for a beautiful marriage.”