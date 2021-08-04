ShinAwiL Taps NBC Alum for U.S. Expansion

ADVERTISEMENT

Irish television production company ShinAwiL has hired former NBC executive Chuck LaBella to drive its strategy to crack the U.S. market.

ShinAwiL, which has produced hit global formats for Ireland such as The Apprentice, Dragons’ Den, MasterChef Ireland, The Voice of Ireland and Dancing with the Stars, is looking to create and sell its original formats in the U.S. LaBella will join as ShinAwiL’s Los Angeles-based executive producer to aid in this plan.

LaBella will be in charge of packaging new shows with U.S.-based talent and building partnerships with production companies and networks. His past experience includes serving as VP of talent development at NBCUniversal and talent consultant for NBC’s alternative series and specials department. He has also assisted NBC’s scripted department with casting ideas. He has worked as a talent producer on Comedy Central’s Politically Incorrect, The Celebrity Apprentice, Hollywood Game Night, Who Do You Think You Are?, Last Comic Standing, The Voice, America’s Got Talent and Running Wild with Bear Grylls.

Larry Bass, CEO and executive producer of ShinAwiL, said: “I’ve known Chuck for many years. We have both soldiered on The Apprentice. Chuck has been a fantastic friend to many Irish companies and producers over the years, so it made great sense when we looked to work with someone who knew the U.S. networks and market. I’m super excited about tapping into Chuck’s vast contact list and looking forward to working together to bring talent to our new formats and our TV dramas in the U.S. Chuck is already helping to add value to our slate with access to great talent and like-minded producers in the U.S. as we grow the ShinAwiL brand stateside.”

LaBella added: “From the first time I connected with some Irish producers, I felt a kindred spirit with the Irish, and I have spent many visits very happy making friends in Ireland. So as I build up my production capacity post my network days, working with innovative but experienced producers is a no-brainer! Having seen the ShinAwiL slate and plans for U.S. expansion, we have complementary skill sets that set out great times ahead. It will be a super challenge to open up my hometown to some great new shows from Ireland.”