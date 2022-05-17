TV Movies Screenings Festival Now Live

ADVERTISEMENT

World Screen’s second TV Movies Screenings Festival showcases the breadth of the film offering available to buyers today, from rom-coms and holiday-themed features to thrillers and lush period pieces. Visit TVMoviesScreeningsFestival.com to screen clips of these offerings. Clicking on each title will take you directly to the trailer. Below, you’ll find insights from leading TV movie and independent film distributors about what makes these properties compelling options for broadcasters and platforms today.

American Cinema International (ACI) has been serving the needs of film buyers for more than two decades with its multi-genre slate. Its offering at the TV Movies Screenings Festival includes the romance drama Finding Love in San Antonio. “Experience the unique Latin culture, cuisine and love of San Antonio,” says Chevonne O’Shaughnessy, president and co-founder of the company, of the romance drama. “Travel with Adela back to her roots and fall in love all over again with family and tradition.” Plus One at an Amish Wedding, meanwhile, takes viewers into Amish Country in Pennsylvania. “Following the incredible success American Cinema International has had with Love Finds You in Sugarcreek and more recently From the Heart, ACI Inspires brings you a new Amish romance with April and Jesse,” O’Shaughnessy says.

Cineflix Rights has an extensive slate of TV movies to offer buyers, showcasing four in the TV Movies Screenings Festival. In the always popular holiday romance category, there is An Ice Wine Christmas, which James Durie, the company’s head of scripted, bills as a “feel-good story,” and Miracle in Motor City. “Tia Mowry-Hardrict stars in this holiday movie filled with new family traditions, Christmas miracles and, of course, Motown legend Smokey Robinson,” Durie notes. “Audiences will relish in this celebration of Detroit with a soundtrack full of Motown hits.” Cineflix is also highlighting two female-led thrillers: Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story, which Durie calls “a powerful story that resonates with a global audience,” and Stolen by their Father, based on Lizbeth Meredith’s memoir. “Greece provides a beautiful backdrop for this moving account of a mother’s love that’s sure to strike a chord with audiences worldwide.”

Incendo continues to provide the global market with romantic comedies, showcasing two in the TV Movies Screenings Festival: When Love Blooms and Written in the Stars. When Love Blooms “captures a rare tale of unexpected love, the importance of family and challenging oneself to find new passions in life, all set against a breathtaking floral backdrop and the world of competitive flower arranging,” says Gavin Reardon, international sales and co-productions. Written in the Stars, meanwhile, was “filmed in stunning locations across New Zealand [and] encompasses a unique love story and setting while staying true to the core of a classic rom-com.”

Newen Connect is touting three films commissioned out of Europe, including the period piece Emma Bovary, a France 2 commission. Leona Connell, executive VP of distribution, says the film is a “romantic adaptation of Gustave Flaubert’s classic, exploring the heroine’s state of mind and her emotions. A beautiful yet dramatic human story, modernizing the original story to reach a wider audience while being rooted in actuality by questioning women’s social status.” Made for TF1, En Garde is “a touching movie about women who become friends while going through a therapeutic workshop based on fencing,” Connell says, while Fourniret–The Showdown is “an intense psychological thriller following one of the greatest police investigations—to bring down Michel Fourniret and discover the truth behind all his secrets.”

Nicely Entertainment’s ever-expanding lineup of movies includes Old Flames Never Die, a thriller starring Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe, Rich Paul and Lou Ferrigno Jr. “If you’ve ever found yourself wondering what could have been with the ‘one that got away,’ this thrilling tale of obsession is sure to scare you back to reality—old flames may be better left untouched,” says Vanessa Shapiro, the company’s CEO. There’s also the true story-inspired Adeline, which Shapiro describes as a “heartwarming and authentic story sure to be enjoyed by the whole family.”

See the TV Movies Screenings Festival here.