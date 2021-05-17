TV Movies Screenings Festival Now Live

ADVERTISEMENT

Grab some popcorn and take a deep dive into World Screen’s inaugural TV Movies Screenings Festival, which showcases 33 films from across the U.S., Canada, Germany, Turkey and Austria.

Visit TVMoviesScreeningsFestival.com to screen clips of these offerings, which run the gamut from rom-coms and holiday-themed features to thrillers and emotional family dramas. Clicking on each title will take you directly to the trailer. Below, you’ll find insights from leading TV movie and independent film distributors about what makes these properties compelling options for broadcasters and platforms today.

Shifts in release and windowing strategies were happening well before the global pandemic hit, and as we all now know, Covid-19 simply accelerated that trend. Whether made for a cinema release, a channel or a streaming platform, the films showcased here are positioned as compelling programming solutions for schedulers, delivering light love stories, holiday season uplift, crime thrillers, family drama and more.