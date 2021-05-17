World Screen App Updated for May

ADVERTISEMENT

The World Screen app is now updated for May, delivering program listings, news and a range of resources.

Features of the World Screen app include:

TV Listings: The ultimate resource for programming buyers, providing a detailed listing of new content available.

Screening Rooms: Watch clips and access detailed information on numerous shows.

Festivals: Check out the inaugural TV Movies Screenings Festival, TV Drama Screenings Festival and Turkish TV Festival.

News: Access our daily news stories, with headlines organized by genre and region.

Twitter: Access our Twitter feeds for the latest stories from World Screen Newsflash, TV Kids Daily, TV Drama Daily and TV Real Daily.

Photos: World Screen‘s Instagram feed has the latest first-look photos, behind-the-scenes shots and promo pics.

Videos: Access our YouTube channel for interviews with top-level stars and producers.

Digital Editions: Check out our May digital editions for exclusive interviews, trend pieces and more.

iPhone and iPad users can download the app from the iTunes App Store. Android users can get the app from the Google Play Store.

Have the app already? Just open it up on your device and it will update automatically with all of our new content for May. You can also click on the app settings in the sidebar menu and select “Check for new content.”