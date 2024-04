ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran licensing executive Robert Marick has launched M2G: Marick Management Group, which will focus on delivering product expansion strategies for brands looking to scale their IP.

During his tenure, Marick has contributed to powerhouses such as Amazon MGM Studios, Discovery, Disney, Fox Entertainment and Mattel. In his new venture, he will lead a team that specializes in strategy and business planning, brand management, entertainment licensing, marketing and sales and product category development.

M2G: Marick Management Group offers a suite of services such as brand building and support of business expansion across multiple lines of business, including consumer products, interactive games, licensing media and advertising and location-based entertainment.

Marick said: “I’ve had the opportunity throughout my career to work with a number of global companies across multiple lines of business on evolving their portfolio of IP in ways that connected with the cultural zeitgeist and introduced iconic properties to new generations of consumers. I’m looking forward to utilizing my experience in this new endeavor to help brands create imaginative and successful product strategies that will enable them to achieve their goals.”