WildBrain CPLG Scores New Deals for Wednesday

ADVERTISEMENT

WildBrain CPLG has signed a slew of new and extended partnerships across fashion, gifting, homewares and more for Netflix’s Wednesday on behalf of MGM Consumer Products.

In the toy and gifting category, Play by Play, Cinereplicas and Pyramid International came on board for Wednesday collections. The Play by Play and Pyramid International deals cover Europe, and Cinereplicas’ covers EMEA.

Play by Play launched its range of collectible plush in August. Pyramid International began rolling out its gifting range, including wall art, stationery and apparel, in March. The Cineplicas collection, including cosplay apparel, collectibles, stationery and kitchenware, is set to launch this fall.

In the apparel category, Zara launched clothing for women and older groups in spring 2023, and an expanded range is set to begin rolling out this fall and winter. Brand Alliance signed on for adult apparel and accessories, with a new collection launching now at Primark, following the launch with ASOS this summer. New partnerships were signed with Trucare in MENA and Aytex in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Previously announced partnerships were signed with WOW! Stuff and Rubies. WOW! Stuff came on board for a gifting range, including Nano Pods and a Real FX Thing toy, which lets fans create scenes from the series using green screen technology. Rubies inked a deal for dress-up costumes, launching in October 2023.

WildBrain CPLG also handles the licensing rights for the original The Addams Family brand on behalf of MGM in Europe, the U.K., India and the Middle East. It secured recent apparel partners for the property in EMEA, including Brand Alliance, Park Agencies, Skybrands, Napo and Aytex, plus Elyaf Group and Bloomerry. It also brought Smiffys, Ciao, Funiglobal and Amscan on board for dress-up.

Maarten Weck, executive VP and managing director at WildBrain CPLG, said: “The success of MGM’s Wednesday series on Netflix has been remarkable. The series has quickly become a global phenomenon, and the growth of its fandom shows no signs of slowing down. We are proud to be working with MGM on an extensive offering of fresh, kooky and creative products that capture the magic and mystery of Wednesday’s world. As audiences gear up for the show’s highly anticipated second season, together we’ll build on this solid foundation to extend Wednesday into new categories and retail channels, with something for every fan to enjoy.”

Robert Marick, head of consumer products at MGM, added: “It’s been exciting to see the fandom for Wednesday grow so quickly internationally. With the support of WildBrain CPLG and our international partners, we are looking forward to bringing a lineup of Wednesday merchandise to fans throughout Europe, the U.K., India and the Middle East that will let them enjoy the property well beyond the roll of the series’ credits.”