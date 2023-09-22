Prime Video to Introduce Limited Advertisements

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon has revealed that starting in early 2024, Prime Video shows and movies will include limited advertisements, with an ad-free option available at an additional cost.

Ads in Prime Video content will be introduced in the U.S., U.K., Germany and Canada in early 2024, followed by France, Italy, Spain, Mexico and Australia later in the year.

The current price of a Prime membership will not change in 2024, but a new ad-free option will become available for an additional $2.99 per month for U.S. Prime members. Pricing for other countries will come at a later date.

“One of the Prime benefits that we continue investing heavily in is Prime Video, which has expanded to offer hit movies, great shows, award-winning Amazon Originals and live sports—all in a single destination,” Amazon said. “Prime Video offers a vast selection of movies and series, including Amazon Originals and live sports. Amazon MGM Studios earned 68 Primetime Emmy Award nominations this year, marking the studio’s biggest year ever, with critically acclaimed and fan-favorite series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel becoming the most Emmy-nominated streaming comedy ever with 80 nominations over its five-season run.” The introduction of ads, it said, is to be able “to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.”