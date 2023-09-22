New CEO for Banijay Productions France

ADVERTISEMENT

Florence Fayard has been promoted to CEO of Banijay Productions France, taking on full oversight of the label, managing the portfolio of projects in development, diversifying the pipeline and continuing to grow the talent base.

Fayard has served as managing director since 2018. Under her leadership, Banijay Productions France has developed a slate of local and international hits, which include The Fifty and Good Luck Guys.

Before joining Banijay Productions France in 2009, Fayard worked at Endemol and Studio 89 as reality content director.

The promotion follows François de Brugada’s move to Banijay Events, who, alongside being CEO of Banijay France, previously oversaw Banijay Productions France.

Fayard said: “I am immensely proud of the growth of Banijay Productions France during this past decade, with hits like Good Luck Guys and The Fifty now traveling the world. I look forward to continuing to work with the talented team here, to expand our portfolio in France and internationally, creating innovative content that resonates with audiences everywhere.”

Alexia Laroche-Joubert, CEO of Banijay France, added: “Florence has been a leading force at Banijay Productions France over the past ten years and stepping up to CEO is the logical next step. Her experience and knowledge will be invaluable in driving the business to new heights, and I look forward to seeing her take on this new challenge.”