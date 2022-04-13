Apple TV+ Ties Up with Tom Hanks & Gary Goetzman’s Playtone

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple TV+ has entered into a multiyear overall deal with Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s award-winning production company Playtone to exclusively develop, produce and distribute all forms of TV globally.

The pact covers series, limited series, documentaries and unscripted projects.

The new agreement builds on an existing film and series relationship, which includes the highly anticipated limited drama series Masters of the Air, from Apple Studios, Playtone and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television. Apple Original Films’ Academy Award-nominated Greyhound, produced by Goetzman and written by and starring Hanks, is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Future Playtone projects will join the expanding lineup of series debuting globally on Apple TV+.