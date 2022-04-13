IMDb TV Rebranded as Amazon Freevee

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, is being rebranded as Amazon Freevee, beginning April 27.

“Over the past two years, we have seen tremendous growth for our AVOD service and are committed to bringing our audiences premium, free-to-consumer content,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We’re looking forward to building on this momentum with an increasing slate of inventive and broadly appealing originals and are excited to establish Freevee as the premier AVOD service with content audiences crave.”

“Customers are increasingly shifting to streaming ad-supported premium content, and we have developed Freevee to deliver them highly sought content with half the commercials of traditional TV,” said Ashraf Alkarmi, director of Freevee. “Our new name clearly communicates who we are: An easy-to-navigate streaming service, available to users for free, whenever and wherever they choose to watch some of the greatest original and licensed content available.”

Freevee plans to grow its originals slate by 70 percent in 2022, including the spin-off Bosch: Legacy, premiering May 6; a new home-design series, Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis; Greg Garcia’s comedy series Sprung; the Australian crime drama Troppo; and High School, a scripted series adapted for television by Clea DuVall, produced by Plan B and based on the New York Times best-selling memoir by Grammy-nominated, platinum recording artists Tegan and Sara Quin. Amazon’s free streaming service will announce additional greenlights at its NewFronts presentation on May 2.

Additionally, the free streaming service will add exclusive original movies to its slate, starting with a greenlight for the workplace rom-com Love Accidentally, starring Brenda Song and Aaron O’Connell.

The service is currently available in the U.S. and U.K., and Freevee is slated to launch in Germany later this year.