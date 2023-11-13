Almost Friday Gets FAST Channel

ADVERTISEMENT

Almost Friday Media has teamed up with acTVe and OTT Studio to launch the Almost Friday FAST channel.

Launching on Amazon Freevee, the channel features sketch comedy, irreverent sports brands and comedians Will Angus and Liam Cullagh’s Almost Friday Podcast. A library of classic comedy and action movies, vintage sports events, today’s fringe sports and more will also be available.

“It’s clear that Almost Friday and Friday Beers have tackled ‘guy culture’ in a way that connects with the dudes of 2023 like no other brand can do today,” said acTVe CEO Geoff Clark. “Their goofy, self-deprecating over antagonistic and vulnerable instead of macho sensibility is what audiences want today, and as the head of a company devoted to bringing great content to audiences for free, I’m especially excited about launching the Almost Friday channel.”

James Patrick, OTT Studio’s co-founder, added, “The Almost Friday channel is executing on the promise of FAST on so many levels. We are taking a contemporary, widely popular social brand and injecting it with a premium mix of library and new films, giving life to an entirely new, hybrid-style channel. The extended reach we will have across FAST platforms and our own AVOD branded apps will connect instantly with fans of Almost Friday, as well as fans of our movies and sports/series content–intermingling and exposing related, but never before unified, content to mass audiences.”

“We partnered with acTVe and OTT Studio to deliver the Almost Friday brand into the FAST ecosystem,” said Andrew Kenward, Almost Friday’s president and COO. “Through this partnership there is an incredible and deep library of classic comedy TV and film which has greatly inspired the original content that’s also available on the channel. We’re thrilled to be available on Freevee. We’ve built an amazing brand of comedy that brings people together, and our FAST channel is continuing that mission. It’s the ultimate hub of then-and-now comedy on FAST.”