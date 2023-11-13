Joshua Mehr Named CEO of FLX

ADVERTISEMENT

FLX has appointed Joshua Mehr, who has served as head of business affairs for nine years, as CEO, effective January 8, 2024.

Throughout his time at FLX, Mehr has worked on productions such as Sunny Side, The Bonus Family and Quicksand. He joined the company in 2015 after holding a role similar to head of business affairs at Another Park Film.

Pontus Edgren, current CEO of FLX, has chosen to leave the company on his own initiative and is working closely with FLX’s owners to ensure a smooth succession.

“I am very happy that Joshua Mehr, who has an extremely good understanding of the industry and FLX in particular, has agreed to take on the role as CEO of FLX,” said Iréne Lindblad, CEO of SF Studios and chairman of the board of FLX. “I also want to take the opportunity to thank Pontus Edgren for his fantastic work in building FLX to become one of Scandinavia’s most successful production companies. We very much look forward to continuing our great collaboration under Joshua’s leadership.”

“I am really grateful for all the fantastic years with Pontus as CEO of FLX,” commented Felix Herngren, founder, partner and creative director for FLX. “As a smart strategist with clever humor and a lot of heart, he has made FLX grow into one of Sweden’s largest production companies and a very fun workplace. I now look forward with joy to an exciting new time at FLX with Joshua Mehr at the helm, where his wise, creative and multifaceted ideas can continue to drive FLX’s success.”

Mehr added, “With clear and strong leadership, FLX has gathered some of the industry’s best and created a fantastic platform for creators. I want to thank Pontus for nine fantastic years together. It feels very exciting to now continue building the company together with Felix and all employees as we enter a new phase. FLX has always had a huge breadth and is well-positioned in a changing market.”