Amazon Freevee Greenlights Slate of New & Returning Series

Amazon Freevee has greenlit a host of new and returning content, including a U.S. version of the long-running U.K. television series Mock the Week.

Originally created by Dan Patterson and Mark Leveson (Whose Line Is It Anyway?), the comedy program combines elements of panel shows, stand-up comedy and improvised games, with teams of comedians taking a satirical swipe at current news, pop culture and world events. Trevor Noah (The Daily Show) will executive produce the U.S. series with Patterson.

“Two things I’m most passionate about in life are paying my landlord and making people laugh,” Noah said. “We could all use a little bit more laughter as we continue to navigate today’s crazy world. By bringing Mock the Week to America with the talented Dan Patterson, I’m looking forward to doing just that.”

“After 21 successful seasons on the BBC, we can’t wait to bring the format to the U.S. and work with America’s deep pool of brilliant comedians,” Patterson added.

“For years, Mock the Week delivered a witty spin on the news—entertaining a broad cross-section of the UK audience through funny conversations, one-liners and improv comedy,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals, unscripted and targeted programming at Amazon Studios. “In one episode, you can catch up on weekly headlines, hear multiple points of view on a topic and find your next favorite stand-up comedian. We are thrilled to expand our comedic slate on Amazon Freevee, with this much-needed series from Dan Patterson and Trevor Noah, two enormously talented producers with the exceptional ability to marry laughter and learning.”

Amazon Freevee also greenlit a variety of projects within Judge Judy Sheindlin’s portfolio. Judy Justice has received a two-season order, and the platform has ordered Justice on Trial, a new courtroom docudrama. Justice on Trial is the third series created and executive produced by Sheindlin for Amazon Freevee and will be part of the new brand, which also includes Tribunal Justice.

Justice on Trial explores the footings of American jurisprudence—what children are taught in school, police diligence as opposed to overreach and individual rights versus the greater good. It features testimony and reenactments based on actual court transcripts.

“Justice on Trial explores, through reenactment, some of the most famous and infamous cases in this country and their impact on every American,” Sheindlin said. “There has never been a program like it. It is smart and compelling TV.”

She continued, “How shall I describe my feelings about the renewal of Judy Justice on Amazon Freevee? Gratifying, certainly. Grateful, of course. In exploring the continued success of the program, I do believe that people long to see old-fashion justice administered with an even hand. A little humor doesn’t hurt. I intend to deliver both for as long as I’m able.”

“Over the course of two seasons on Amazon Freevee, Judge Sheindlin has delighted her long-standing fans and won over a new streaming audience with her no-nonsense approach to resolving every dispute on Judy Justice,” Anderson said. “With Justice on Trial, we look forward to offering our audience new opportunities to learn more about the legal process and the laws that govern our lives, as Judge Sheindlin goes beyond the bench to educate us all on landmark cases that have shifted our world.”

In other Amazon Freevee news, the platform picked up The GOAT, a new competition series from the producers of The Bachelor franchise intended to find the greatest reality star of all time. It will feature some of the top names from the last 25 years of reality television. They will take up residence in GOAT Manor and face a series of mental, physical and social challenges. The celebrity cast of the first season includes Tayshia Adams (The Bachelor franchise), Joe Amabile (The Bachelor franchise, Dancing with the Stars), Justin Johnson/Alyssa Edwards (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Wendell Holland (Survivor), Jason Smith (Holiday Baking Championship) and many more.

In drama news, Bosch: Legacy was renewed for a third season ahead of its season two premiere later this year. The series follows Harry Bosch, a retired homicide detective-turned-private investigator as he embarks on the next chapter of his career; attorney Honey “Money” Chandler as she struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system after surviving an attempted murder; and Maddie Bosch as she discovers the possibilities and challenges of being a rookie patrol cop on the streets of Los Angeles.

“The story of Harry Bosch has evolved over the years, and his journey is far from over,” Amazon’s Anderson said. “This renewal of Bosch: Legacy is a testament to the enduring power of the world Michael Connelly built. We look forward to giving Bosch fandom the next chapter for these beloved characters.”

“What a gift and a joy it is to be able to dig into these characters again and take their stories even further,” said Michael Connelly, writer and executive producer for the series. “Ten years ago, we began this amazing journey, partnering with Prime Video and now Amazon Freevee, and I couldn’t be happier with what we’ve done and will do.”

Also, more than 100 Amazon originals from Prime Video will become available to stream on Amazon Freevee this year. Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, The Grand Tour, Mozart in the Jungle, Bosch, Modern Love, Savage X Fenty, Sylvie’s Love, Troop Zero and Late Night are currently streaming on the platform, with additional titles launching every month. Beginning May 26, the first three episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty will stream for free, and later in the year, viewers will be able to stream the entire first season of Reach and the full first season of The Wheel of Time.