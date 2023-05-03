ABC Australia’s Head of Drama, Entertainment & Indigenous Departs

ADVERTISEMENT

Sally Riley, the head of drama, entertainment and indigenous at the ABC in Australia, is leaving the public broadcaster in July.

Among her achievements since joining the ABC in 2010, Riley was executive producer on both the award-winning film Mabo and the acclaimed series Redfern Now, the first television drama commissioned, written, acted and produced by indigenous Australians.

In 2016, she was appointed as head of scripted production, where her commissions included Stateless, Fires, Preppers, Cleverman, Mystery Road, Total Control, Aftertaste, Black Comedy, Janet King, Wakefield and The Newsreader.

Riley was awarded the Australian Public Service Medal in 2008 for her role in the development of initiatives that have increased the participation of indigenous Australians in the film and television industry.

ABC Managing Director David Anderson commented: “Sally has not just been responsible for developing and producing an impressive body of screen productions but has also fostered and supported key talent at all stages of the creative process.

“Sally’s passion and creative drive have delivered to our screens many of the stories and programs Australians love and expect of their public broadcaster. I’m sure everyone at the ABC will join me in congratulating her for her achievements and in looking forward to the projects Sally will deliver next.”

Riley said: “As much as I have enjoyed my time at the ABC, it’s time for me to focus on new creative opportunities.

“I am incredibly grateful to the ABC. During my time here, I have been supported to commission groundbreaking shows and take risks that I’m not sure would happen anywhere else. I have had the honor to work with the best creatives and executives in Australia and the world.

“I’m also proud of the work that the Bonner Committee has done in increasing the profile of First Nations people and content, both inside and outside the organization. I’m confident this work will continue from strength to strength with a new generation of incredible people.”