ABC Australia Reveals 2021 Schedule

There’s a diverse mix of Australian dramas, comedies, documentaries, news, arts, entertainment and children’s programs set for the 2021 schedule of ABC in Australia, including a second season of Total Control.

In the way of dramas, Deborah Mailman and Rachel Griffiths return for the second season of Total Control, while Anna Torv and Sam Reid headline the cast of the new series The Newsreader. Ioan Gruffudd is back for more Harrow. Guy Pearce reprises his iconic leading role in Jack Irish. Wakefield, starring Rudi Dharmalingam, Mandy McElhinney and Geraldine Hakewill, tackles the subject of mental illness head-on—with all episodes premiering on ABC iview. The six-part series Fires is inspired by the people who lived to tell the tale a year on from last summer’s catastrophic natural disasters.

On the roster of new and returning factual content, Annabel Crabb examines the struggles of Australia’s female politicians in Women in Parliament. Aaron Pedersen and best-selling author Holly Ringland guide viewers through the Australian landscape in the new natural-history series Back to Nature. Bondi hipster Christiaan Van Vuuren investigates the state of Australia in a yet-to-be-titled democracy project. Love on the Spectrum and Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds are both returning. Meanwhile, the four-part series Beyond the Towers revisits the terrorist attacks that changed the world, 20 years on. Quoll Farm takes an intimate look at the life of an unassuming Australian marsupial. The four-part series Muster Dogs follows five graziers from across rural Australia who have been tasked with turning a Kelpie puppy into a working dog. The documentary Laura’s Choice follows a 90-year-old Australian’s decision to end her life on her terms.

Regarding comedy and entertainment offerings, new episodes of Spicks and Specks are headed to ABC. Charlie Pickering and Annabel Crabb will think the unthinkable in a new season of Tomorrow Tonight. Sarah Kendall puts on her big hair for more Frayed, while Erik Thomson stars as a disgraced chef in the series Aftertaste. Nakkiah Lui leads a fresh lineup of talent in Preppers. Kitty Flanagan brings her voice to the fast-paced comedy Fisk, about a high-end lawyer who is forced to work in a shabby suburban law firm.

Australian arts and artists will be showcased in 2021, with the launch of a new weekly arts program on ABC TV Plus, alongside feature-length documentaries and live performances of music, ballet, musical theater, film and opera. On ABC, Claudia Karvan delves into the world of Australian literature in a three-part Australian book series. Justine Clarke embarks on a road trip to uncover Australian country music in Going Country. Rachel Griffiths shares her passion for portraiture in Finding the Archibald. The story behind Australia’s preeminent Indigenous dance company Bangarra is explored in the feature-length documentary Firestarter: The Story of Bangarra. Step into Paradise celebrates the enduring success of designers Jenny Kee and Linda Jackson.

ABC TV Plus (previously ABC Comedy) launches on January 1, airing from 7:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily. The newly rebranded secondary channel will celebrate Australian culture and content. Complemented by a slate of international shows, ABC TV Plus will cater to all Australians with diverse new programs, from Saturday stand-up comedians to prime-time premieres of religion, science and natural-history documentaries, along with the best of the arts, three nights a week.

In 2021, supporting the ABC Five Year Plan, ABC iview will offer even more to viewers through improved user features, greater personalization and a larger and enhanced catalog of original Australian content. Headlining the ABC’s streaming service are high-end dramas, including Wakefield, and comedy with Aftertaste and Fisk as well as the return of Superwog. The documentary Strong Women follows four resilient competitors as they strive to become Australia’s strongest woman, and Chopsticks or Fork? explores regional Australia’s love affair with Chinese restaurants. ABC iview will also launch the Indigenous comedy series All My Friends are Racist, while ABC Australia’s That Pacific Sports Show will celebrate the sporting achievements of Pacific Island athletes and nations for our viewers in the region.

In the way of kids’ programming, Bluey returns in 2021. It will be featured along with the new series The Wonder Gang. In its 55th year on air, Play School will be back with five new specials, including an episode in honor of Emergency Service workers. There’s also the animated series Kangaroo Beach and action-packed series MaveriX, set in the Alice Springs world of motocross. Returning kids’ series include Hardball, ITCH and Good Game Spawn Point.

ABC Managing Director David Anderson commented: “Support for Australian creativity has been at the heart of the ABC for the past 88 years and will continue into 2021. After a challenging year of disconnection, the ABC will bring more Australians together from more places across this wonderfully diverse country. The ABC is the creative voice of Australia and in 2021 we will bring more homegrown content to audiences than ever, across TV, online and ABC iview.”

ABC Director of Entertainment and Specialist Michael Carrington said: “The ABC in 2021 is rich, diverse and inclusive, showcasing Australia’s best and emerging talent on- and off-screen. ABC iview will be home to more original Australian content than ever before. Our rebranded secondary channel ABC TV Plus will celebrate Australian culture every night of the week, including live performances, premiere documentaries, stand-up comedy, and a new weekly arts show. In 2021, the ABC will deliver more Australian voices, faces and stories than any other network—that’s our point of difference. Amid so much content from overseas, Australians are right at home on ABC.”