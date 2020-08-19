ABC Australia Appoints Head of Content Curation & Distribution

ADVERTISEMENT

The ABC in Australia has appointed seasoned programmer Roberta Allan as head of content curation and distribution within its entertainment and specialist division.

In her new role, Allan will be responsible for the distribution of all ABC non-news content and acquisitions to engage new and current audiences, on platforms such as ABC TV, ABC iview, ABC listen and on social media. She will manage the delivery of Australian content across multiple channels and platforms.

Allan joins the ABC from her Sydney-based role at BBC Studios as head of advertising and programming for factual and kids content in Australia and New Zealand, under which she oversaw BBC Earth, CBeebies and BBC Brit channels.

Michael Carrington, director of entertainment and specialist, said: “Roberta has an excellent track record of success over 15 years in the media industry, including a deep involvement with broadcasting across Australia and New Zealand.”

He added, “She has great expertise in innovative programming and multichannel management. I am particularly excited to work with Roberta in building on the success of ABC iview and ABC listen, and confident that she will lead our Content Curation and Distribution teams with passion and verve, particularly for our digital audiences.”

Allan said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the ABC. It is a unique opportunity to be able to work across so many platforms and with such amazing content. I can’t wait to be part of the team.”