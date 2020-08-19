Australia Opens Temporary Interruption Fund

ADVERTISEMENT

The Temporary Interruption Fund (TIF), a A$50 million reserve made available by the Australian Government and administered by Screen Australia, is now open for applications to help support local film and television producers.

The fund provides assistance for new local productions that have been unable to start production due to insurance exclusions relating to COVID-19. TIF will provide coverage to productions for specific events relating to COVID-19 that occur during the last two weeks of preproduction and the period of principal photography.

TIF is a fund meant for Australian productions made in Australia. To be eligible, feature films, drama series, documentary series or single-episode programs must have passed the Significant Australian Content test or be an official co-production. They must also have a provisional certificate for the Producer Offset, and a provisional official co-production approval, issued by Screen Australia. Entertainment or reality series must, in Screen Australia’s opinion, be capable of passing the Significant Australian Content test based on the information provided in the application form.

Screen Australia’s total liability under TIF for a production will be capped at 60 percent of the total budget, or A$4 million, whichever is less. An applicant can agree with Screen Australia for coverage at a lesser amount than the capped sum. Screen Australia will not commit more than A$50 million of TIF coverage to productions at any moment in time.

The applicant must be a company incorporated and carrying on business in Australia and have its central management and control in Australia.

Applications for TIF are open until May 28, 2021.