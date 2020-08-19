Conecta FICTION Reboot Returns in September

ADVERTISEMENT

The second phase of the Conecta FICTION Reboot is set to take place September 1 to 3 at the Baluarte Conference Centre in Pamplona-Iruña, Navarra, Spain.

Géraldine Gonard, director of Conecta FICTION, said: “September 1 will resume the face-to-face activity in the international television fiction industry. For the second phase, we already have more than 400 accredited professionals, 50 percent of whom are executives who registered to attend the on-site event in Pamplona or have opted for ‘hybrid format’ registration and will decide at the last minute, depending on the circumstances, because there is total flexibility. The Government of Navarra and the organization of CFR are committed to guaranteeing the health and wellbeing of all the participants who come to Pamplona and we are working on new virtual contents and formats to keep the audience connected from anywhere in the world and in online access until September.”

The Conecta FICTION Reboot will offer an extensive program of activities for all participants, for those who can attend in person and those who connect online. The hybrid edition of the fiction series co-production event will feature keynotes, pitching sessions and panels, as well as an interprofessional connection platform that will remain active online for all registered participants through September 11.

Through collaborations with almost one hundred international executives, the Conecta FICTION Reboot will offer exclusive content, international sessions, announcements, business news and screenings of international series in co-production. The final program will be presented in the next few days at a press conference from Baluarte, Pamplona-Iruñ.

Among the attendees set for the Conecta FICTION Reboot are: Leonardo Aranguibel, head of production, operations and strategy for Buena Vista Original Productions Latin America; Montse García Álvarez, director of fiction at Atresmedia; Fernando López-Puig, content director of TVE; Domingo Corral, director of original production at Movistar+; César Benítez, executive producer and president at Plano a Plano; Vanessa Garde, film and television music composer; David Beriain, director and founder at 93 Metros; and Félix Viscarret, director of film and TV fiction.

The Cross-Talks program will have a focus on financing, featuring exclusive workshops for production professionals and talent on the world of audiovisual content financing, experts and investment funds. There will be three meetings with different dimensions: national (Spain), European and American, with a focus on Latin America.

There will also be four pitching sessions and 28 finalists: 12 international finalists in the Pitch Co-Pro session, five finalists in the Short-Form Pitch, six finalists of Pitch Fundación SGAE and five Pitch Clips finalists of the ALMA session.

The Conecta FICTION Reboot panels, meanwhile, will focus on the audience. Consulting and data analysis Harry Brisson, director of the Nielsen Media Lab, will present an exclusive report on the Spanish-speaking audience in the U.S. and the difference between this audience and the American market at Conecta FICTION. Kike Lozano, GM of GECA, will focus on “Audience Measurement in New Narratives”.

Under the title of Rebooting Audience, Conecta FICTION Reboot will offer four panels in which topics such as the awakening of the contents known as “Non-Fiction” and its growing consumption thanks to OTT platforms will be discussed. This panel will be moderated by Krishan Arora, international content consultant for SBS Australia and founder of Mixing Media. Another topic will be the connection of fiction music and the audience, as well as its exploitation as ancillary rights. The panel will be moderated by journalist Marina Such. The growing power of podcasts will be the subject of a panel moderated by Roger Casas-Alatriste, CEO of El Cañonazo Transmedia. The fourth panel will analyze how to bring TV closer to the digital natives. Géraldine Gonard, director of Conecta FICTION will moderate this panel that will conclude the Conecta FICTION program.

The fourth edition of Conecta FICTION has the support of the government of Navarra through NICDO (Navarre Infrastructure of Culture, Sport and Leisure) and SODENA (Society for the Development of Navarre) and the SGAE Foundation, and is receiving cooperation from CLAVNA (The Audiovisual Cluster of Navarre) and NAPAR (Navarre Association of Producers and Audiovisual Professionals). Inside Content is responsible for the design and production of the event.