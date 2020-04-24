Conecta FICTION to Hold Virtual & On-Site Event

ADVERTISEMENT

Conecta FICTION is set to feature a virtual edition during the week of June 15 followed by an on-site event to take place in September.

The co-production TV fiction event’s digital program of activities is launching the same month that the international event was originally going to take place for its fourth outing. The on-site event that is now set for September 2 and 3 will include the pitching sessions of the projects selected in the different calls for projects for Conecta FICTION 4. The 2020 edition of the event will be held in the Baluarte, Congress Center and Auditorium of Navarra in Pamplona-Iruña, Navarra, Spain.

Conecta FICTION 4 has the support of the government of Navarra through NICDO (Navarre Infrastructure of Culture, Sport and Leisure) and SODENA (Society for the Development of Navarre) and the SGAE Foundation, and is receiving cooperation from CLAVNA (The Audio-visual Cluster of Navarre) and NAPAR (Navarre Association of Producers and Audiovisual Professionals). Inside Content is responsible for the design and production of the event.

Géraldine Gonard, director of Conecta FICTION, said: “This hasn’t been an easy decision, but it has been necessary. It follows the line defined by other international event managers with whom we have been in contact, such as Series Manía, Sunny Side of the Doc or MIFA. During these weeks, we have received hundreds of supporting messages from friends and professionals from all over America and Europe. They know we have been working in Conecta FICTION 4 since the previous edition ended. They know this because our work is the reflection of the magnificent collaboration we have with producers, television channels, investors, the Fundación SGAE, who has supported us from the first edition and, of course, the institutions from Navarra. Right now, it is time for us to reciprocate this support and we want Conecta FICTION Reboot to offer a real opportunity for a professional reunion where talent and new co-productions will regain their place, and we all resume little by little a path towards the recovery of the international industry that we cannot and must not lose. We would also like to highlight the proactiveness and agility of the Navarra Government and their associated entities when reacting to a changing scenery, showing a great example of the good operation of the Public Administrations.”