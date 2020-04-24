Apple Lands The Shrink Next Door with Will Ferrell & Paul Rudd

Friday, April 24, 2020
Kristin Brzoznowski


Apple has given a straight-to-series order to The Shrink Next Door, an eight-episode limited series starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd.

The show is based on the number one new podcast of 2019 by Wondery and Bloomberg Media, hailing from Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television. Directed by Michael Showalter (The Big Sick, The Lovebirds) and based on the script Georgia Pritchett (Succession, Veep), The Shrink Next Door is a dark comedy inspired by true events that detail the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist to the stars Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf, played by Rudd, and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz, played by Ferrell.

