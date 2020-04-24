New Jonas Brothers Concert Film on Amazon Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Grammy-nominated group’s 2019 concert tour, premieres today, April 24, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Continuing the journey that began with last year’s Amazon Original documentary Chasing Happiness, Happiness Continues captures the band’s live concert experience and provides an exclusive look into the Jonas Brothers’ lives on the road. Happiness Continues gives viewers a front-row seat in fan-packed arenas in Miami, Vancouver and Mexico City, as well as at the intimate Cobra Lounge in Chicago, in their first time performing there in 12 years.