Kevin Can F**k Himself Heads to Amazon Prime Video

Following its U.S. debut on AMC and AMC+, Kevin Can F**k Himself is set to launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide next month, excluding the U.S., Canada, Spain and Portugal.

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) stars as Allison McRoberts, a prototypical “sitcom wife.” She finally wakes up to and revolts against the injustices in her life.

Kevin Can F**k Himself breaks convention and blends multi-camera comedy with single-camera realism.

The series, billed as a dark comedy, is created by Valerie Armstrong (Lodge 49, SEAL Team) and executive producers Rashida Jones and Will McCormack through Le Train Train (Claws, A to Z). Craig DiGregorio (Shrill) serves as showrunner and executive producer.