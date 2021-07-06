Disney+’s Loki Leads June’s Wit List

ADVERTISEMENT

Loki, a Disney+ limited series based on the popular Marvel Comics character, picked up the most followers on Instagram of all the new series that made their debut in June, according to The WIT.

Racking up 1.1 million Instagram followers, Loki sees the mercurial villain—and Thor’s adopted brother—resume his role as the God of Mischief. Tom Hiddleston (9.9 million followers) stars.

The romantic drama series Baht Oyunu (Twist of Fate), which bowed on Kanal D in Turkey, tells the story of Ada, who is convinced that she could only be happy with her first love—but when she meets Bora, she’s forced to question her beliefs. With 169,000 followers on Instagram for second place, the series stars Aytaç Şaşmaz (2.3 million followers) and Cemre Baysel (1.3 million).

An adaptation of the Korean format Cunning Single Lady, the romantic comedy Aşk Mantık İntikam (Love, Reason, Get Even) airs on FOX in Turkey and has 165,000 followers. It centers on Esra as she tries to win back the heart of her now rich ex-husband. Burcu Özberk (6.6 million followers), Melisa Döngel (2.6 million), Burak Yörük (1.2 million) and İlhan Şen (438,000) star.

With Ayça Ayşin Turan (4.5 million followers) and Alp Navruz (3.7 million) leading the cast, Ada Masalı (Be My Sunshine) has picked up 151,000 Instagram followers since its premiere on Turkey’s Star TV. The romantic series chronicles the story of Poyraz and Haziran. When her company sends her to a remote Aegean island to clear the way for a new resort, one mistake changes her life forever.

Rounding out the top five is another Turkish series, Show TV’s Cam Tavanlar (Love Reserved), which follows Leyla, an ambitious young woman who faces competition from Cem, a man for whom things are much easier. Starring Bensu Soral (4.3 million followers) and Kubilay Aka (2.2 million), the series has 127,000 followers.

Netflix’s Sweet Tooth (90,000), a fantasy drama series based on the comic book series of the same name, tells the coming-of-age fable of Gus, a boy/deer hybrid who leaves home to find a world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. The sixth-place title stars Christian Convery (233,000).

Love Island Italia, the Italian adaptation of the format in which young and glamorous contestants live in a beautiful villa and race to couple up, is in seventh place with 46,000 Instagram followers. Streaming on discovery+ in Italy, it is hosted by Giulia De Lellis (4.9 million followers).

The romantic series Aşkın Tarifi (Recipe of Love) has picked up 44,000 followers on Instagram since its debut on Kanal D in Turkey for the eighth spot on the list. It follows the life of Fırat, a cook in a kebab restaurant, whose fiancée cancels their wedding after consulting a media-friendly life coach, leading the young man to give up everything to totally change his life. Kadir Doğulu (3.8 million followers) and Serra Arıtürk (175,000) star.

The TV spin-off of the 2018 movie, Blindspotting has racked up 42,000 Instagram followers since its premiere on Starz last month. It centers on Ashley, whose partner of 12 years and father of their son is suddenly incarcerated, forcing her to move in with his mother and half-sister. Jasmine Cephas Jones (682,000 followers) reprises her role as Ashley.

Completing June’s Wit List, Si Nos Dejan (If They Let Us) is a remake of the Colombian telenovela Señora Isabel, featuring a mature, empowered female lead named Alicia who, against the odds, finds love again. Starring Mayrín Villanueva (2.1 million followers), Scarlet Gruber (1.2 million), Marcus Ornellas (1.2 million) and Alexis Ayala (946,000), the series picked up 26,000 followers after bowing on Univision in the U.S.

