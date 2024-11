ADVERTISEMENT

Sky and Amazon have extended their long-term collaboration that sees Prime Video continue to be available on the pay-TV platform’s devices in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria, Italy and Switzerland.

Nick Herm, chief business officer at Sky, noted: “At Sky, we want to provide people with the aggregation platform of choice that brings them with all their favorite apps and channels in one place. We’re delighted to renew our partnership with Prime Video so that Sky customers can continue to enjoy its award-winning content across all of our devices.”

Barry Furlong, VP of Prime Video Europe, added: “We know Prime Video customers appreciate being able to access all their favorite TV series, movies and live sport from Prime Video whilst watching Sky. It’s a great time for Prime Video and Sky customers alike to tune in for our line-up of must-watch TV and movies, plus of course UEFA Champions League football in the U.K., Germany and Italy.”