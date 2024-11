ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix has revealed that some 60 million households tuned in to watch the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson match worldwide on Friday, peaking at 65 million concurrent streams.

The streamer also noted that almost 50 million homes watched the co-main event of Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor, which is expected to be the most-watched professional women’s sporting event in U.S. history.

The event was also distributed to more than 6,000 bars and restaurants in the U.S. by Joe Hand Promotions, setting the record for commercial distribution of a combat sports event, and dominated conversation on social media.