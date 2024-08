ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Video showcased its upcoming U.K. sports lineup across live coverage and documentaries at an event in London, including its plans for the UEFA Champions League.

The Prime Video Presents Sport showcase in London included a reveal of UEFA Champions League on Prime, details of its NBA deal, the launch of NFL Game Pass as a Prime Video add-on subscription and more.

Champions League will be accessible to all U.K. Prime households with an on-air team that includes host Gabby Logan; pundits Clarence Seedorf, Daniel Sturridge and Josie Henning; commentary from Jon Champion and Alan Shearer; and pitch side reporting with Gabriel Clarke and Alex Aljoe. Those with a discovery+ add-on subscription can switch between Prime’s top-pick match and the remaining fixtures from within the in-game feed.

As part of its global deal with the NBA, Prime U.K. subs will be able to access at least 87 regular season games per year, a third of games in the first two rounds of the playoffs, every game of the postseason SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament, a Conference Finals series each year and the final in six of the 11 years. This annual package of more than 100 NBA matches will be available beginning 2025.

Prime Video also revealed that NFL Game Pass is now available now in the U.K. through a deal with DAZN. It is priced at £29.99 a month.

The event also featured various athletes showcasing Prime Video’s upcoming slate of sports documentaries, including Sir Kenny Dalglish, Frank Bruno and Chris Eubank Snr. The upcoming slate includes King Kenny with the Liverpool legend, directed by Asif Kapadia; Four Kings, a four-parter on the intense rivalry between boxers Lennox Lewis and Frank Bruno and Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn; and Sven, profiling Sven-Göran Eriksson.

“The success of live sports and documentaries in the U.K., driven by a uniquely passionate fanbase, has fueled the growth of sports on Prime globally,” said Jay Marine, global head of sports at Prime Video. “We are investing more in U.K. sports than ever before with a year-long program of top-pick UEFA Champions League matches and a diverse slate of documentaries, all at no additional cost for millions of U.K. households. Prime Video is a leading destination for sports fans with a wide selection of subscription and pay-per-view events, and we’re excited to add over 100 live and exclusive NBA games per season in Prime from next year.”