Universal Cinergia Inks Raft of New Dubbing Deals

Universal Cinergia Dubbing has secured new deals with Caracol, Sony, Gaumont, DARO, CJ ENM, Eccho Rights and more.

For Caracol, Universal Cinergia is dubbing the historical drama Bolivar in English. It is dubbing CJ ENM’s Guardian: The Lonely and Great God and Cennet, a Turkish drama produced by ATV and distributed by Eccho Rights, in Spanish. Further projects include Gaumont in France localizing a package of ten movies into Spanish and DARO from Monte Carlo contracting two Steven Seagal movies to be dubbed to Portuguese for broadcast in Brazil.

In addition to its new deals, Universal Cinergia has ramped up its safety policies for talent and staff, many of whom are working remotely. Sanitizing procedures are in place, with gloves, masks and temperature monitoring available for those who go into the studio for recording. Social distancing is also being observed.

Liliam Hernandez, CEO of Universal Cinergia Dubbing, said: “All businesses are being forced to make major changes in the way they work. Staying connected has never been so crucial, and business continuity is vital. At Universal Cinergia, with the entire staff working remotely, there is the constant reminder of how important it is to be part of a team. Ironically, times of crisis can also bring opportunities. Our clients know that they can count on us, no matter what the circumstances are. Caracol, Sony, NBC, Gaumont, Daro, CJ ENM and Eccho Rights are some of the companies that we are working with right now, dubbing content into Portuguese, Spanish and English.”

Gema Lopez, COO of Universal Cinergia, adds: “We are doing business and we are doing it safely. We want to thank our clients who have been understanding for turnaround deadlines needing extensions and other considerations. Our voice talents and employees are a major concern and we do everything within our power to provide a clean and sanitized work environment. More than ever, these are times when we need to be here for our clients, yet take care of ourselves, our health, our environment, our families and our loved ones. We are all in this together. And when this is over, we will come out better and stronger!”