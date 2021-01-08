Universal Cinergía Promotes from Within for Chief Production Officer

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaitlyn O’Neill has been promoted to the newly created position of chief production officer at Universal Cinergía Dubbing to oversee global production.

O’Neill, former general manager at Universal Cinergía, oversees the strategic direction at Universal Cinergía Dubbing. Joining the company in 2012, O’Neill has led multiple departments. A part of three expansions to the company’s facilities, she led the TPN certification processes for both Miami facilities and is a part of Cinergía’s Global effort on content security.

O’Neill said: “I am grateful to be part of a dedicated and passionate company striving for excellence in every way. I am honored to take over such an exciting role to continue to contribute to the company’s expansion. I look forward to tackling greater responsibilities, increasing our ability to attract and retain remarkable people from all walks of life and homogenizing our workflows to better meet our clients’ needs.”

Gema Lopez, president and COO of Universal Cinergía Dubbing, said: “The steady growth of our company has led us to create this position, and we are proud to have Kaitlyn oversee our global production. Her experience in planning and monitoring of efficient workflow procedures will guarantee maximized efficiency.”