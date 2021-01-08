Roku Acquires Quibi Library

ADVERTISEMENT

Roku has acquired the exclusive global distribution rights to Quibi’s shows, with plans to make the content available for free on an ad-supported basis in 2021 to all Roku users.

The Roku Channel will become the exclusive home for streaming the more than 75 shows and documentaries that Quibi created in conjunction with leading studios and production companies.

The Quibi content library comprises scripted series, alternative and reality programming and documentaries featuring stars such as Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, Liam Hemsworth, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Richie, Chrissy Teigen, and Lena Waithe.

In addition to the titles that had previously premiered on Quibi, more than a dozen new shows will make their exclusive debut on The Roku Channel.

“The Roku Channel is one of the largest and fastest-growing channels on our platform today and we are consistently expanding the breadth and quality of our free, ad-supported content for our users,” said Rob Holmes, VP of programming at Roku. “Today’s announcement marks a rare opportunity to acquire compelling new original programming that features some of the biggest names in entertainment. We’re excited to make this content available for free to our users in The Roku Channel through an ad-supported model. We are also thrilled to welcome the incredible studios and talented individuals who brought these stories to life and showcase them to our tens of millions of viewers.”

“The most creative and imaginative minds in Hollywood created groundbreaking content for Quibi that exceeded our expectations,” said Quibi Founder Jeffrey Katzenberg. “We are thrilled that these stories, from the surreal to the sublime, have found a new home on The Roku Channel.”

“Quibi championed some of the most original ideas and inventive storytelling, and I’m so proud of what I was able to create for the platform,” said Veena Sud, creator, writer, director and executive producer of the popular Quibi series The Stranger. “I’m so excited to now be able to share this thriller with millions of streamers on The Roku Channel.”