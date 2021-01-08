NBCUniversal’s Mark Lazarus to Keynote NATPE Virtual Miami

ADVERTISEMENT

NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Chairman Mark Lazarus has been slated as the opening keynote for the upcoming NATPE Virtual Miami.

Lazarus will be joined on stage by Hoda Kotb, co-anchor of NBC News’ Today and co-host of Today with Hoda & Jenna, who will moderate the fireside conversation.

Due to circumstances surrounding the ongoing pandemic, NATPE Miami 2021 will be held entirely online as part of the organization’s NATPE Virtual slate.

The lineup also includes executives from AMC, A+E, Avalon, Canal+, CW, DirecTV, DMR, Eccho Rights, Endemol Shine, Entertainment Studios, FilmRise, FOX, Hearst Television Group, ITV Studios, LiveLike, Neilsen, Netflix, Premiere Digital, PBS, StudioCanal, Telemundo, Tubi, RMVISTAR, Starz, Universal Television, Univision, ViacomCBS, Vrio, The Walt Disney Company, Whip Media and more.

Jay Leno, Kevin Eubanks and Robin Roberts are among other names on the program.

NATPE President and CEO JP Bommel commented, “This past year has been extraordinary by any imaginable measure and I want to reflect on the lives we have lost in our beloved industry and send loving thoughts to the family and friends of those, to this day, are still affected. While it wasn’t possible to meet in person this year, we went to task to overcome video conferencing fatigue and provide a unique ‘one-click’ experience where fresh content from all over the world will be showcased. The conference itself will provide endless opportunities for creativity and connection.”