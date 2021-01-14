Thursday, January 14, 2021
Digital Editions for NATPE Virtual Miami Now Available

The digital editions of the January issues of World Screen, TV Latina and TV Listings for NATPE Virtual Miami are now available, including a host of interactive features.

World Screen
Where’s the Drama?: A look at how COVID-19 shutdowns impacted drama slates for this winter. Plus interviews with ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group’s Dan Cohen and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises’ Beau Ferrari, along with WorldScreenings profiles on SPI International, Superights and Toonz Media Group.

TV Latina
The Year of Streaming: Analyzing trends in the OTT sector in LatAm; Can We Share?: Windowing strategies are evolving in the kids’ business. Plus interviews with Disney’s Diego Lerner—the Premio Ícono TV Latina 2021 recipient—Lionsgate’s Jon Feltheimer, Mondo TV’s Matteo Corradi, Caracol Televisión’s Lisette Osorio, Netflix’s Francisco Ramos, Amazon’s Pablo Iacoviello, Gaumont’s Christian Gabela and Dori Media’s María Pérez Campi, along with a TV Latina Screenings profile on Devised.

TV Listings
Highlights from several distributors, including links to trailers.











