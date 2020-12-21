NATPE Miami Virtual Outlines Conference Agenda

ADVERTISEMENT

NATPE has set out the tracks, themes, schedule and speakers for its upcoming NATPE Miami 2021 Marketplace and Conference, which will take place online.

The conference portion of NATPE Miami Virtual will take place January 19 to 22, and the Marketplace will be open from January 19 to 29.

Programmed as a “television business newscast,” the four-day streaming event focuses on four channels: revenue generation, audience strategy, acquisition and distribution and new global content, with each day featuring leading executives in these key business drivers across all content sectors.

The lineup includes executives from AMC, A+E, Canal+, CW, DMR, Eccho Rights, Endemol Shine, FilmRise, FOX, LiveLike, Premiere Digital, PBS, StudioCanal, Telemundo, Tubi, Starz, Universal Television, Univision, ViacomCBS, Whip Media and more. Additional names will be announced in the coming week.

Each day, there will be five programming blocks starting at set times and covering a different programming track. Sessions for each track will be at the same time each day of the week: 12 p.m. (Tuesday to Friday) The Big Openings; 1 p.m. (Tuesday to Friday) Station Group Track; 1:45 p.m. (Tuesday to Friday) Streaming Track; 2:30 p.m. (Tuesday to Friday) Series Track; and 3:15 p.m. (Tuesday to Friday) Global Track.

NATPE President and CEO JP Bommel said, “We are about to enter a year of new deals and opportunities as demand for new content is at its highest. NATPE Virtual Miami offers unique opportunities via the most user-friendly and intuitive platform to provide business intelligence and the best in content forward from global distributors. We are proud to launch our VIP Buyers lounge to the top acquisition executives from around the world.”