NATPE Miami Goes Fully Digital

ADVERTISEMENT

NATPE Miami 2021 will be held entirely online from January 19 to 22 due to restrictions surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The online NATPE Miami will run Tuesday through Friday with each day featuring a full schedule of sessions focused on content business drivers. Key themes for each day will cover revenue (investment, advertising and subscription), audience (research, marketing and promotion), content (acquisition and distribution sales) and production (new content). Additional topics will include station groups, web series, global, Latin Summit and the industry awards shows.

NATPE has also announced the creation of three new events: NATPE Segregation, Segmentation & Storytelling; NATPE Sports and NATPE News.

NATPE Segregation, Segmentation & Storytelling is set for February 16, 2021. It will explore the role of Black talent, writers, showrunners, producers and directors and the impact of their work on TV audiences and advertisers.

NATPE Sports will be held on March 23, 2021. The two-hour event will focus on the changes and adjustments to the production of live sports content for TV and video and the growing struggle to attract new sponsors and fans and retain traditional television audiences and advertisers.

NATPE News is set for April 7, 2021. The one-day event will explore the paradigm of fake news, disinformation and bots disrupting the traditional news cycle.

“True to our mission to provide connections, business intelligence and new opportunities, NATPE is facing head-on the new reality by launching NATPE Virtual Miami, the first and largest content event of the year,” said JP Bommel, NATPE’s president and CEO. “This is a people’s business and until we can get together in-person, and we will, our plans are to continue to pivot and produce a compelling and engaging virtual series of events to serve our members and the expanded content community.”