Fingerprint Content Launches with John Kerry On Board

Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has joined Melanie Dicks, Jess Hines and Lia Walton in unveiling Fingerprint Content, a new U.K.-based independent content creation company

Kerry will serve as senior advisor and executive producer at Fingerprint Content, which is committed to sustainable production and gender equality. With hubs in the U.K., U.S., India and France, its mission is to spark change in the way social and climate issues are portrayed on screen and inspire and motivate engagement based on truth and common sense. Its aim is to give a voice to cutting-edge and passionate storytellers, enabling them to engage global audiences with compelling stories through content sustainably made for film, TV and digital platforms.

Fingerprint Content’s production slate already includes Strand, a drama set in 2050 exploring a debilitatingly polluted near-future Earth, written by Jessica Riches. It also features Emily Carlton’s The Eye, a feature film set in the 1980s on a remote Greek island that asks the question ‘how far would you go to bring a loved one back?,’ among others.

Kerry said: “I am incredibly excited about the potential of Fingerprint Content to make a real and tangible difference. By educating and inspiring our audiences through our content to participate in conversations about the crises our planet and its people are facing on a local and global level, we will empower everyone to realize their potential and build a better world. As one of the first production companies to commit sustainable production from script to screen, we will lead by example and set a new standard for this industry.”

Dicks, CEO of Fingerprint Content, said: “We’re living through a new age of cinema and TV broadcasting that is an opportunity for the brave. Fingerprint Content will seek out and champion new voices from all over the world who are unafraid to tackle the big issues of our time, ignite global discourse and set the agenda. We believe that true and lasting impact is the result of dialogue and collaboration, and that communicating complex issues through culture and stories is not just one of the most potent ways to mobilize movements and propel progress—it is almost certainly one of the most effective.”

Hines, producer and impact campaigns director, said: “2020 has brought us all into unchartered territory, and we believe that it is up to storytellers to help shed light on and make sense of this often chaotic, uncertain and contested moment in history. In a world where truth and fact are attacked and undermined, our work is founded on a first principle: authenticity matters most. At Fingerprint Content we won’t reinvent reality; we will reveal it. ”

Lia Walton, producer, said: “We are thrilled to finally be sharing Fingerprint Content and our slate of incredible projects with the world. Never has it been more important to remind ourselves of our common humanity, and the true value of creative solutions to the world’s biggest problems. It is up to all of us to turn intention into action and we are firmly committed to gender parity, sustainable production and creating legacy programs in the communities we film. “