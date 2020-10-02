Universal Cinergia Sets Up New Mexico City Studio

ADVERTISEMENT

Universal Cinergia Dubbing has opened five new recording suites in Mexico City, adding another floor the company’s facility there.

Cinergia now has nine recording suites in Mexico City, in addition to 17 suites in the city of Cuernavaca. The new addition raises the company’s overall capacity to 49 recording suites, worldwide.

Liliam Hernandez, president and CEO of Universal Cinergia Dubbing, said: “Despite the enormous challenges affecting the global economy, our studios have been fortunate to able to continue working, and assisting our clients worldwide with new dubbing projects. Remote recording protocols have been fully incorporated across the board in all the studios owned by the company in Miami, São Paulo, Mexico, Paris and Valencia. For in-studio recordings, new guidelines have been implemented and are being strictly followed.”

Gema Lopez, president and COO, added: “Teamwork, perseverance and commitment to excellence are the pillars of our company culture. We are pleased that we can now have nearly 50 projects in our studios at one time, and are proud of both the quality and quantity of services we can offer our clients.”