Spotlight: FilmRise

Topping FilmRise’s highlights is Deep in Vogue, a documentary that celebrates the Black, gay ballrooms of 1980s New York City and the stories of Northern Vogue and its people.

“We’re also excited to be featuring Hollywood Records recording artist and American actress Sabrina Carpenter in the critically acclaimed feature The Short History of the Long Road,” said Danny Fisher, FilmRise’s president and CEO. Following the success of the documentary Life in the Doghouse, FilmRise is presenting another canine-centered film, The Dog Doc.

“We want content producers and our partners around the world to think of FilmRise as an innovative, leading distribution partner where diverse voices and stories from around the world are welcomed, celebrated and elevated to heights beyond expectation,” said Fisher. “Each of these titles has universal themes that we feel are important to the times and will be welcomed and celebrated around the world right now.”