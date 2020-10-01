Thursday, October 1, 2020
Home / Top Stories / Spotlight: MarVista Entertainment

Spotlight: MarVista Entertainment

World Screen 2 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

The MarVista Entertainment fall highlight My Best Friend’s Bouquet is a love-triangle story that features an unlucky-in-love woman who unexpectedly meets a handsome, successful attorney—and finds out a friend also has romantic feelings for her.

The company’s thriller slate includes Brutal Bridesmaids, which sees a bride-to-be’s wedding day disrupted by strange events. From MarVista’s holiday-movie strand, Christmas at Maple Creek centers on a romance novelist who is torn between following her heart with a charming local blacksmith in the town that’s inspiring her new book or the handsome cover model from her previous novel.

“We have worked diligently and closely with our global buyers and partners to maneuver through the new normal to deliver on the volume of quality movies our clients have come to expect,” said Jody Cipriano, head of global distribution. She added: “MarVista has continually, year after year, been at the forefront of the holiday-movie space.”











Tags

About World Screen

The leading source of information for the international media business.

ALSO READ

Global Agency’s Izzet Pinto on Gains & Growth

Izzet Pinto, founder and CEO of Global Agency, gives World Screen Newsflash a closer look at the business as it nears its 15th anniversary.

Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2020 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.