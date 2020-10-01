Spotlight: MarVista Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

The MarVista Entertainment fall highlight My Best Friend’s Bouquet is a love-triangle story that features an unlucky-in-love woman who unexpectedly meets a handsome, successful attorney—and finds out a friend also has romantic feelings for her.

The company’s thriller slate includes Brutal Bridesmaids, which sees a bride-to-be’s wedding day disrupted by strange events. From MarVista’s holiday-movie strand, Christmas at Maple Creek centers on a romance novelist who is torn between following her heart with a charming local blacksmith in the town that’s inspiring her new book or the handsome cover model from her previous novel.

“We have worked diligently and closely with our global buyers and partners to maneuver through the new normal to deliver on the volume of quality movies our clients have come to expect,” said Jody Cipriano, head of global distribution. She added: “MarVista has continually, year after year, been at the forefront of the holiday-movie space.”