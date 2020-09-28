Spotlight: Universal Cinergía Dubbing

ADVERTISEMENT

Universal Cinergía Dubbing offers localization services in Portuguese, Spanish, English, French and Castilian, all done in-house from its various studios.

The company provides dubbing in other languages such as Italian, German, Polish and Russian through its partners in Europe and Asia.

Work has continued throughout the pandemic, with new protocols for its employees and voice talents. “In the past months, our studios operated at reduced capacity, and remote recording has been incorporated into the workflow in all our locations,” says Liliam Hernandez, president and CEO of Universal Cinergía. “Our clients have been understanding regarding turnaround deadlines, and we did not miss a beat…. More than ever, these are times when we need to be here for our clients, yet take care of ourselves, our health, our environment, our families and our loved ones.”

She adds, “Our clients know they can count on us, and we are here for them.”