ATF Spotlight: Universal Cinergía Dubbing

Universal Cinergía Dubbing offers content-localization services in Spanish, Portuguese, English, French and Castilian.

“Despite the challenges affecting the global economy, our studios have been able to continue working, and we have been consistently assisting our clients worldwide with new dubbing projects,” says Liliam Hernandez, president and CEO.

Remote recording has been fully incorporated across the board in all the studios owned by the company. For in-studio recordings, new guidelines have been implemented and are being strictly followed. With its recent expansion, the company now has 49 recording suites worldwide. It is looking to extend its reach in Asia in the year ahead.

“We have the ability to provide dubbing samples free of charge so that companies can evaluate our quality and outstanding customer service,” says Hernandez. “Our goal is to expand our client base in Asia, as we know how important it is for Asian companies to distribute their content internationally.”