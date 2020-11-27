ATF Spotlight: T&B Media Global

ADVERTISEMENT

Start It Up is the latest rom-com feature film from T&B Media Global and SMG Pictures and WingsMedia.

Tasty Tales of the Food Truckers is an animated series about three friends who travel the world in their souped-up, sentient food truck seeking out rare ingredients to turn into exotic dishes. The show is distributed by Boat Rocker Studios.

FriendZSpace is an animated comedy series about three human kids dedicated to making friends with alien children all across the universe. It is a co-production between T&B Media Global and Flying Bark Productions and sold by Studio 100 Media.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the best partners,” says Dr. Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp, CEO and founder of T&B Media Global. “None of these projects could have come this far without their professional experience and expertise.”

Ahriyavraromp adds, “Our goal is to vibrate happiness to diverse audiences with quality content.”