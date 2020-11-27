Friday, November 27, 2020
Home / Top Stories / ATF Spotlight: T&B Media Global

ATF Spotlight: T&B Media Global

World Screen 6 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Start It Up is the latest rom-com feature film from T&B Media Global and SMG Pictures and WingsMedia.

Tasty Tales of the Food Truckers is an animated series about three friends who travel the world in their souped-up, sentient food truck seeking out rare ingredients to turn into exotic dishes. The show is distributed by Boat Rocker Studios.

FriendZSpace is an animated comedy series about three human kids dedicated to making friends with alien children all across the universe. It is a co-production between T&B Media Global and Flying Bark Productions and sold by Studio 100 Media.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the best partners,” says Dr. Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp, CEO and founder of T&B Media Global. “None of these projects could have come this far without their professional experience and expertise.” 

Ahriyavraromp adds, “Our goal is to vibrate happiness to diverse audiences with quality content.” 

 











Tags

About World Screen

The leading source of information for the international media business.

ALSO READ

World Screen App Updated for ATF Online+

The World Screen app is now updated for ATF Online+, delivering program listings, news and a range of resources.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2020 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.