During the Turkish TV Festival, Beatriz Cea Okan, VP and head of sales and acquisitions at Inter Medya, spoke on the importance of co-producing and partnerships and the benefits beyond sharing costs and risk.

“After the proven success with Turkish telenovelas, co-production is an area where we see great potential,” she said in an interview in Spanish, which you can watch in its entirety here. “With these co-productions, we are strengthening relationships and continuing success in the region hand in hand with our partners and friends in Latin America. This business model offers us a very significant opportunity, especially in terms of IP rights, from a commercial point of view. We are also trying to emphasize that content produced specifically for broadcast outside of Turkey may provide a bit more freedom and stability in terms of production.”

In this interview with Elizabeth Bowen-Tombari, editor of TV Latina, Cea Okan also talked about their partnership with Caracol Televisión for Leylifer and with MGE Chile, the distribution and reach of Turkish films, as well their recent deal with GAİN for managing international distribution of all the current content.

