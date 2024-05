ADVERTISEMENT

Joanna Rwama has been appointed chief operating officer and chief financial officer at Fremantle UK as current CFO David Oldfield retires after more than two decades with the business.

In the newly created role, Rwama will work closely with the senior leadership team of both Fremantle UK and its labels to grow the business strategically and operationally. She will be responsible for the financial leadership of the business as well as setting and implementing operational and financial strategy and developing objectives for future success.

Rwama joins from BBC Studios after an 11-year tenure. She most recently served as CFO of BBC Studios Productions.

The new appointment comes as Michelle Christophorou is promoted to finance director, reporting to Rwama and overseeing Fremantle UK’s finance function.

Amelia Brown, CEO of Fremantle UK, said: “We are so delighted Jo will be joining the senior team here at Fremantle—with her extensive experience both in the U.K. and internationally as well as a desire to find new opportunities in this ever-changing industry, she will play a pivotal role in continuing to drive Fremantle UK’s growth and success into the future.

“Also, congratulations to Michelle on her well-deserved promotion. Above all else, I would like to thank David for his dedication to Fremantle over the years. He has been at the center of Fremantle’s success, and we have been very lucky to have had him as part of the company. He will be missed hugely, as there are not many CFOs like him.”

Rwama adds: “I’ve long admired the work of Fremantle UK, and I’m excited to join the team and start contributing to its continued success.”

Christophorou says: “Fremantle UK is a great place to work. It’s a privilege to be promoted into this new role and an honour to begin to lead the talented finance team. I’m excited by the opportunity and look forward to Jo joining as we steer our financial strategy towards continuous growth.”