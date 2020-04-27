Keshet International Scripted Deals Include The Baker and the Beauty

ADVERTISEMENT

Keshet International (KI) has secured multiple finished-tape deals from its scripted slate, including for the new U.S. rom-com The Baker and the Beauty.

The Australian streaming platform Stan acquired The Baker and the Beauty, produced by Universal Television and ABC Studios in association with Keshet Studios. Premiering day and date with its American debut on ABC, the series follows the unlikely romance ignited when the lives and cultures of Cuban baker Daniel and international fashion mogul Noa collide. Both seasons of the original Israeli series, created by Assis Azar for Keshet 12, have been sold to Planet TV in Slovenia.

Ahead of its U.K. premiere on BBC One on May 5, the third season of The A Word has been licensed by AMC Networks’ SundanceTV in the U.S., YLE in Finland and BBC First in Australia for a first window. All have previously acquired the first and second seasons of this drama about a young boy diagnosed with autism, with BBC iPlayer relicensing them both to allow box-setting with the season three premiere in the U.K., and BBC First relicensing them for pay TV in Australia. In addition, RTL Croatia acquired both series for its RTL Play premium SVOD service in Croatia, with SBS acquiring them for a second free-to-air window in Australia. The award-winning family drama is based on Keren Margalit’s Yellow Peppers co-produced by Fifty Fathoms and Keshet Productions.

AMC Networks also acquired Cold—a New Form Digital drama that follows 16-year-old Isla on her quest to uncover the shocking truth behind a series of brutal murders—for SundanceTV in Latin America, as well as both seasons of Complex Networks’ In The Vault. The first season of this YA thriller has also been picked up in Canada by CBC’s French network Société Radio Canada.

YLE in Finland picked up the first two seasons of New Form Digital’s short-form comedy-drama Mr Student Body President.

False Flag was licensed by TV4 in Sweden, with SBS in Australia acquiring streaming rights for both the first and second seasons and the territory premiere. The award-winning drama was originally created by Amit Cohen and Maria Feldman for Keshet 12. These new sales follow the news that Keshet Productions is adapting the Israeli thriller for Apple TV with Uma Thurman to star.

In Croatia, both seasons of FLX’s Swedish comedy Happy at Sea have been acquired by RTL Croatia for RTL Play, along with the Turkish drama 7 Faces, from Bir Films.

KI sold both seasons of Drugi Plan’s The Paper (Novine) to Federalna Televizija in Bosnia and Herzegovina and TV Vijesti in Montenegro.